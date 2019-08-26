Professor Dr. John Van de Vegte Ph.D. P.Eng.

Obituary

VAN DE VEGTE, JOHN Professor Dr. John Van de Vegte Ph.D. P.Eng. passed away peacefully at Trillium Hospital on August 22, 2019. He will be missed by his wife of 58 years. They had a wonderful life together. His children Joyce, John and Cathy, David (deceased) and Stacey and Michael and Sheetal. His grandchildren Zoë, Kailee and Wes, Joshua, Tess, Jordan and Jessica. Funeral to be held on Wednesday, August 28th at Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Road, with visitation at 10:30 a.m. and service at 11:30 a.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 26, 2019
