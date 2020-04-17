Dear Fieny and Family, our deepest condolences on John's passing. He surely will be missed. The support that he gave over many years towards the work of benevolence of the Netherlands Bazaar was greatly appreciated, and also the many years that he assisted in a terrific way in packing the food parcels for needy families across Ontario. We wish you lots of strength in the days ahead.

Ge and Henk Spaans, and Jack Dekker

