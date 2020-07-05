JOHN VANGELISTI

VANGELISTI, JOHN John Louis Vangelisti, 80, of Markham, Ontario, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020. Funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick's Parish in Markham on Tuesday, July 7th at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Thornhill. John is survived by his wife Linda and children Catherine, Matthew, Christopher and Elizabeth. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society and Parkview Home Long Term Care in Stouffville, Ontario.



