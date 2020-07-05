1/
JOHN VANGELISTI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VANGELISTI, JOHN John Louis Vangelisti, 80, of Markham, Ontario, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020. Funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick's Parish in Markham on Tuesday, July 7th at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Thornhill. John is survived by his wife Linda and children Catherine, Matthew, Christopher and Elizabeth. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society and Parkview Home Long Term Care in Stouffville, Ontario.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Funeral Mass
St. Patrick's Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved