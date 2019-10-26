Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN W. FILLION. View Sign Service Information Wall-Custance Funeral Home 206 Norfolk Street Guelph , ON N1H 4K3 (519)-822-0051 Obituary

FILLION, JOHN W. 1933 - 2019 The family announce his passing October 16, 2019, in Guelph, Ontario. He was 86. Beloved husband of Grace Midori Fillion (neé Wakayama), father of Michele M. Fillion, grandfather of Simone, Camille and Lucien (Luc) Fillion-Raff, father-in-law of Joshua E. Raff. Born in Little Current, Ontario in 1933, to Wilfred and Wilhemina (neé Kennedy) Fillion. His sisters, Patricia, Roberta, Blanche and Margaret, predeceased him. Award winning sculptor and professor of Fine Arts at the University of Guelph (1968-1997), where he helped establish the sculpture program, Fillion graduated with honours from the Ontario College of Art (1962) and was elected to the Royal Canadian Academy of Art (1976). His sculptures are held in both private and public collections in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom. His Reclining Torso (Bronze 1969), his best known work, commissioned by Imperial Life as a Centennial Project in 1967, is a public landmark at 95 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, Canada. Faithful to his practice of Zen Buddhism, his later works were created for Buddhist temples, including the Zen Center in Rochester, New York. He became a Buddhist lay priest in 1985 under Kwon Ok Sunim. A voracious reader, a lover of beauty, music, animals, a snooker shark and a lifelong spiritual seeker. He was an original and will be missed. A private service will be held in his honour in Guelph, Ontario. For more information, please contact Wall-Custance Funeral Home & Chapel: 519-822-0051. PHOTO CREDIT: John Reeves (1996)

FILLION, JOHN W. 1933 - 2019 The family announce his passing October 16, 2019, in Guelph, Ontario. He was 86. Beloved husband of Grace Midori Fillion (neé Wakayama), father of Michele M. Fillion, grandfather of Simone, Camille and Lucien (Luc) Fillion-Raff, father-in-law of Joshua E. Raff. Born in Little Current, Ontario in 1933, to Wilfred and Wilhemina (neé Kennedy) Fillion. His sisters, Patricia, Roberta, Blanche and Margaret, predeceased him. Award winning sculptor and professor of Fine Arts at the University of Guelph (1968-1997), where he helped establish the sculpture program, Fillion graduated with honours from the Ontario College of Art (1962) and was elected to the Royal Canadian Academy of Art (1976). His sculptures are held in both private and public collections in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom. His Reclining Torso (Bronze 1969), his best known work, commissioned by Imperial Life as a Centennial Project in 1967, is a public landmark at 95 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, Canada. Faithful to his practice of Zen Buddhism, his later works were created for Buddhist temples, including the Zen Center in Rochester, New York. He became a Buddhist lay priest in 1985 under Kwon Ok Sunim. A voracious reader, a lover of beauty, music, animals, a snooker shark and a lifelong spiritual seeker. He was an original and will be missed. A private service will be held in his honour in Guelph, Ontario. For more information, please contact Wall-Custance Funeral Home & Chapel: 519-822-0051. PHOTO CREDIT: John Reeves (1996) Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close