BIRZNIEKS, B.Sc., JOHN WALTER September 11, 1956 - January 5, 2020 …Gone Fishing… John Birznieks passed away peacefully at Extendicare Rouge Valley Nursing Home, Scarborough on Sunday, January 5, 2020 after many years of chronic illness and SCI paralysis. Beloved husband to devoted wife Teresa, married for 40 years. Predeceased by his parents, Walter and Joyce Birznieks, uncle "Jon" Janis Birznieks, and in-laws John and Lilly Olynik. John grew up in East York, Ontario, where he enjoyed riding his bike with friends, fixing cars and doing science experiments. He was a Boy Scout, and learned to love fishing from an early age. He won many sports awards and trophies for his outdoors knowledge, angling, ice fishing and casting skills. John worked for many years as a Chemist in Scarborough. He graduated from Ryerson Polytechnical Institute and University of Toronto. John loved being outdoors, boating, fishing, camping at Ontario provincial parks, cooking gourmet meals with lots of garlic, anything involving Star Trek or Sci-Fi, efficient handyman tasks around the house including carpentry, and spending time with his wife and beloved pets Ernie Cat and Conan Dog. Special thanks to the staff at Extendicare Rouge Valley Nursing Home, especially the Morningside House Team. How John loved that chocolate pudding and double gravy on his meals! Friends and family are invited to attend a simple Memorial Visitation at Highland Funeral Home, Scarborough Chapel, 3280 Sheppard Avenue East, Scarborough, M1T 3K3, on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. Private Cremation. If desired, memorial donations in John's memory may be made to "TPOC" – Therapeutic Paws of Canada, www.tpoc.ca. Therapeutic Paws of Canada, 2886 Front Road, Hawkesbury, ON, K6A 2R2. TPOC is a non-profit Canadian volunteer organization providing friendly, trained pet dog and cat (animal resource) visits for human needs (physical, mental, motivational, socialization) in Long Term Care Nursing Homes, residences, hospital, and schools. Messages of condolences welcomed at www.arbormemorial.ca/highland-scarborough/Obituaries
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020