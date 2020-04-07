Home

CARL, JOHN WARREN January 22, 1930 – March 23, 2020 John passed away peacefully, at home in Midhurst, with his family close by. Beloved husband to Carol (Busby) for 61 years. Dear father to Greg (Lisa Ann), Graham and Lisa (Jeffrey Smith). Proud Grandpa/Papa to Scott, David, Laura and Casandra Carl and Caley and Emily Smith. John will be fondly remembered by his sister Nancy Low, his sister-in-law Mary Carl and his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers Garry and Raymond and sister June Pettipiere. A family graveside service will take place at a future date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 7, 2020
