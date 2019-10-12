Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN WARREN MILLARD. View Sign Obituary

MILLARD, JOHN WARREN 1927 - 2019 In Victoria, BC on October 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Marjorie (Ewart) for 67 years. Devoted father to Karen Robey of Chilliwack, BC. Predeceased by his daughter Deborah Millard in February of 2017. Warren was born in Toronto, Ontario, the only son of Earle and Ella Millard. Warren was a graduate of Chemical Engineering, 5TO. Upon graduation, he joined Dow Chemical in Sarnia before moving on to Union Carbide in 1953, Toronto and Montreal, until his retirement. Warren and Marjorie enjoyed many homes and travels with memorable winters in Texas, Australia and New Zealand. Fondly remembered by extended family and friends for his joy of life. "We lost someone with a heart of gold; Who was more to us than wealth untold. Without farewell he fell asleep, With only memories for us to keep. We have lost, but God has gained One of the best the world contained". Cremation has taken place. As to his request, there will be no service. Interment in the family plot, Park Lawn Cemetery, Toronto in the spring. Condolences may be offered at



MILLARD, JOHN WARREN 1927 - 2019 In Victoria, BC on October 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Marjorie (Ewart) for 67 years. Devoted father to Karen Robey of Chilliwack, BC. Predeceased by his daughter Deborah Millard in February of 2017. Warren was born in Toronto, Ontario, the only son of Earle and Ella Millard. Warren was a graduate of Chemical Engineering, 5TO. Upon graduation, he joined Dow Chemical in Sarnia before moving on to Union Carbide in 1953, Toronto and Montreal, until his retirement. Warren and Marjorie enjoyed many homes and travels with memorable winters in Texas, Australia and New Zealand. Fondly remembered by extended family and friends for his joy of life. "We lost someone with a heart of gold; Who was more to us than wealth untold. Without farewell he fell asleep, With only memories for us to keep. We have lost, but God has gained One of the best the world contained". Cremation has taken place. As to his request, there will be no service. Interment in the family plot, Park Lawn Cemetery, Toronto in the spring. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019

