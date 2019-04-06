WATSON, John "Jack" In his 86th year, at his home of 60 years, Jack passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Loving husband of the late Joan. Beloved father of Karen (Norm) and Joanne. "Best Poppa ever" to his grandchildren Hayley and Connor. Brother to Bob (Pat) and Eva (Charlie) and the late Harry. Brother-in-law to Helen. He will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank his lifelong friend Jim Turner. A Celebration of Jack's Life will take place on a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019