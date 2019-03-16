Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Wayne RAMSAY Sr.. View Sign

RAMSAY SR., John Wayne John passed away at the Tony Stacey Centre for Veterans Care on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 74. John will be sadly missed by his children: Tiffany Lee (Rob) and J.W. Jay. Grandchildren: Jason (Amy), Tabitha, Timothy, Tyler, Adam and Monica. Great-Grandchildren: Brooklyn and Brittany. Siblings: Fenton (Cecilia), Bonnie (Owen), Hudson Jr. and Karen (Mickey) and many other family and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 44 years Stephanie and daughter Kim. The family would like to thank the staff at the Tony Stacey Centre for taking such good care of John this last year. Special thanks to Jody who would come to his room to play cards with him and put a smile on his face. As per John's wishes, there will not be funeral services and an interment will occur at a later date.

