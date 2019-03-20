Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN WAYNE WILLIS. View Sign

WILLIS, JOHN WAYNE September 21, 1943 – March 17, 2019 On March 17, 2019, John, or as known by family and friends Wayne, passed away after battling cancer. Beloved husband and soulmate to the late Lois Willis. Son to the late Eva, the mother he adored. Survived by his sons Aaron (Cathy), Stephen (Alana), grandsons Luke, Adam, Chad, mother-in-law Laura Teatero, brother-in-law Bob White (Marilyn), nephews Rod (Fiona), Brad (Tania) and great-nephews Mitchell, Mason and Morgan and all the extended Willis family. He was an avid boater, Captain of the Lois Q, member of Cathedral Bluffs Yacht Club and Past Commander of the Frenchman's Bay Canadian Power and Sail Squadrons. Wayne enjoyed many diverse careers, most recently as a member of the Forest Hill Real Estate team. Wayne/John will be sadly missed by friends, colleagues and family, most especially for his sense of humour and caring manner. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Donations can be made to the .

