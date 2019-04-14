WEGENER, John December 21, 1939 - April 11, 2019 John passed away peacefully in his 80th year, with his family by his side. He leaves behind his beloved wife and best friend Aniko Vargha Wegener; his children Debbie (Jim), John, Robert (Jennifer), Nancy (Dave) and Chris (Kristy); grandchildren Andrew (Brandi), Adam (Emily), Amy (Matthew), Cole, Rachel, Katie, Carly, Jake and Paige; great-grandchildren David, Evelyn, (Madeline) and Jack; and niece Sue (Sylivie). John grew up in Chambly, Quebec, later moving to Toronto to build a distinguished career as an executive at Pratt & Whitney, RJ Reynolds and CIBC Wood Gundy, before forming the Gordian Group, a successful facilities management company. He will be lovingly remembered as an engaging storyteller whose wit and warmth could melt hearts. He treasured Aniko and the great love story they shared. He also cherished time spent with family, especially the grandkids and great-grandkids. A lifelong golfer, John embraced the camaraderie of the game and the many friendships made on the links. He also loved to travel, cooking classes in Tuscany being a highlight. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Sunnybrook Hospital's trauma centre for their compassionate care. Very special thanks to dear neighbours and friends Melissa, Heather, Madolyn and Michele and cousin Debbie. Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke (between Islington and Kipling Aves.). A Celebration of Life will be held in the Chapel on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Donations may be made to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Centre at Sunnybrook Hospital or to Camp Oochigeas. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca To the world he was just one To us he was the world
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 14, 2019