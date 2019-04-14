Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John WEGENER. View Sign

WEGENER, John December 21, 1939 - April 11, 2019 John passed away peacefully in his 80th year, with his family by his side. He leaves behind his beloved wife and best friend Aniko Vargha Wegener; his children Debbie (Jim), John, Robert (Jennifer), Nancy (Dave) and Chris (Kristy); grandchildren Andrew (Brandi), Adam (Emily), Amy (Matthew), Cole, Rachel, Katie, Carly, Jake and Paige; great-grandchildren David, Evelyn, (Madeline) and Jack; and niece Sue (Sylivie). John grew up in Chambly, Quebec, later moving to Toronto to build a distinguished career as an executive at Pratt & Whitney, RJ Reynolds and CIBC Wood Gundy, before forming the Gordian Group, a successful facilities management company. He will be lovingly remembered as an engaging storyteller whose wit and warmth could melt hearts. He treasured Aniko and the great love story they shared. He also cherished time spent with family, especially the grandkids and great-grandkids. A lifelong golfer, John embraced the camaraderie of the game and the many friendships made on the links. He also loved to travel, cooking classes in Tuscany being a highlight. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Sunnybrook Hospital's trauma centre for their compassionate care. Very special thanks to dear neighbours and friends Melissa, Heather, Madolyn and Michele and cousin Debbie. Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke (between Islington and Kipling Aves.). A Celebration of Life will be held in the Chapel on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Donations may be made to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Centre at Sunnybrook Hospital or to Camp Oochigeas. Online condolences available through



WEGENER, John December 21, 1939 - April 11, 2019 John passed away peacefully in his 80th year, with his family by his side. He leaves behind his beloved wife and best friend Aniko Vargha Wegener; his children Debbie (Jim), John, Robert (Jennifer), Nancy (Dave) and Chris (Kristy); grandchildren Andrew (Brandi), Adam (Emily), Amy (Matthew), Cole, Rachel, Katie, Carly, Jake and Paige; great-grandchildren David, Evelyn, (Madeline) and Jack; and niece Sue (Sylivie). John grew up in Chambly, Quebec, later moving to Toronto to build a distinguished career as an executive at Pratt & Whitney, RJ Reynolds and CIBC Wood Gundy, before forming the Gordian Group, a successful facilities management company. He will be lovingly remembered as an engaging storyteller whose wit and warmth could melt hearts. He treasured Aniko and the great love story they shared. He also cherished time spent with family, especially the grandkids and great-grandkids. A lifelong golfer, John embraced the camaraderie of the game and the many friendships made on the links. He also loved to travel, cooking classes in Tuscany being a highlight. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Sunnybrook Hospital's trauma centre for their compassionate care. Very special thanks to dear neighbours and friends Melissa, Heather, Madolyn and Michele and cousin Debbie. Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke (between Islington and Kipling Aves.). A Celebration of Life will be held in the Chapel on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Donations may be made to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Centre at Sunnybrook Hospital or to Camp Oochigeas. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca To the world he was just one To us he was the world Funeral Home Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel

4933 Dundas Street West

Etobicoke , ON M9A 1B6

(416) 231-2283 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close