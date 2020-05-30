JOHN WELLER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WELLER, JOHN Passed away unexpectedly at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in his 68th year. Loving father of Katelyn (Ben) Wrigley and Calvin Weller. Cherished son of Ilah and the late Ross Weller. Dear brother of Blake (Rene) Weller, Joann (Doug) Wood, Gina (Brian) Waugh and Lisa (Graeme) Norris. John will also be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and Pat Hockley. A private family graveside service was held at Zephyr Zion Cemetery, followed by a celebration of John's life at a later date. John was born and raised in Zephyr and was proud to be the 6th generation on the family farm. He was also a longtime member of the Zephyr Missionary Church. John will be remembered as a kind, generous and hardworking man who loved his family and community. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Southlake Regional Health Centre or Zephyr Missionary Church. Online condolences may be made at skwarchukfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Skwarchuk Funeral Home Lathangue Chapel
30 Simcoe Road
Bradford, ON L3Z 2A9
(905) 775-3335
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 29, 2020
Sincere sympathies to the family. Blake and Gina... I will be thinking of you during this very difficult time. You always spoke so kindly of John when we would chat about each others siblings at work. John will be greatly missed.
Bonnie Knoll
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved