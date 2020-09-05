WELLS, JOHN It is with sadness that we share the passing of John Wells on August 28, 2020. After battling Parkinson's and dementia for a number of years, he passed away peacefully with his sons, David and Everett by his side. The youngest of six growing up in Wales, John came to Canada as a young man after studying chemistry at University College London. Earning his PhD, he worked at the Centre of Forensic Science in Toronto from 1968 until 1991, then became Manager of the Northern Regional Forensic Laboratory in Sault Ste. Marie. While he always claimed to never like spending money, his constant generosity and support for his family displayed his giving spirit. Nothing made him happier than having his family under one roof, living together or vacationing at the cottage he built on Lake of the Woods. A popular, teasing, social man until the very end, his wry wit and British humour will solely be missed by friends and neighbours. Rest in peace. Online condolences can be made at donohuefuneralhome.ca