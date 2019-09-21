WEMYSS, JOHN (IAN) December 10, 1934 - September 14, 2019 Loving father to Lesley Watson and husband Colin Watson, Colin Wemyss and wife Crystal Wemyss and their mother Patricia Wemyss. Dear grandfather of Alyssa Watson. John was born in Dumbarton, Scotland, UK, he moved to Toronto, Canada, where he was a high school teacher at Sir Winston Churchill Collegiate and W.A. Porter Collegiate both in Scarborough, ON. John's interests were sailing and travelling. Cremation services have taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Families First, 3260 Dougall Ave., Windsor, 519-969-5841. Share memories, photos at www.FamiliesFirst.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 21, 2019