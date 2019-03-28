Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN WESLEY O'GRADY. View Sign

O'GRADY, JOHN WESLEY June 5, 1926 - March 25, 2019 Peacefully at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, surrounded by loving family, it is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather on Monday, March 25, 2019. Born and raised in Toronto, Ontario, Wes moved to Windsor, Ontario in 1950 where he lived and contributed to his adopted city for the following 69 years. Predeceased by his loving wife Helen (2008) and his treasured son Daniel (2004). Survived by his children Carol Woodall (Al) of Windsor, Ontario, Colleen Sinasac (Rob) of Oakville, Ontario, and Laura Moore (Dave) of Kingsville, Ontario. Devoted grandfather to Sean Woodall (Katie Derbyshire), Scott Woodall (Chantelle), Stephen Woodall (Victoria), Adam Sinasac (Celine McCormack), Sarah Robitaille (David), Darin Moore and Tamara Moore (Jamie Casey). Loving great-grandfather to Riley Woodall, Carson Woodall, Ruby and Sam Woodall, Declan and Moira Sinasac, Isla and Phoebe Robitaille, and Ryan and Tyler Casey. Beloved brother of Margaret. Predeceased by sibling Norman, May, Albert, Rita, Helen, Walter and Beatrice. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Wes was a dedicated member of the Windsor Essex County Seniors Sports Organizations as well as the Windsor Retiree Sports Association. He was also a very proud member of A.A. since August 1962. If you so desire, memorial donations to the Windsor Downtown Mission or the - Windsor Branch would be appreciated by the family. Visitation Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 1:00-3:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until the Celebration of Life at 7:00 p.m. at Families First, 3260 Dougall Ave., South Windsor, 519-969-5841. Share memories, photos or make a donation at

3260 Dougall Avenue

Windsor , ON N9E 1S6

