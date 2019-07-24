ANDERSON, JOHN WILLIAM John died suddenly at his home in Toronto, on July 17, 2019, in his 72nd year. John was predeceased by his parents Dorothy and Jack, his brother Robert (Paul) and his infant sister Shirley. John will be lovingly remembered by his wife Sharon of 51 years, daughters Corrie and Kimberly, sons-in-law Dee and Scott and his 4 grandchildren, Holden, Justin, Kayleigh and Jordan. He will also be missed by his neighbourhood family on the street, especially Brigette and Sandy as well as the Scarborough HOG Chapter. He was also a very proud member of the Metropolitan Toronto Police Department for 24 years and retired from 51 Division in 1996. He requested to be cremated and will be resting at Mount Pleasant Cemetery with his parents and siblings. He did not want a funeral service but donations in his honour can be made to the . To leave a message for the family, please visit the Chapel Ridge Funeral Home website. "It's Time To Ride!" Have a great ride John (Dad).

