1/1
JOHN WILLIAM BELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BELL, JOHN WILLIAM ?October 12, 1961 – November 16, 2020 We are saddened to announce the passing of our dear husband and father John Bell. He will be missed by his wife of 23 years, Stephanie and by his daughters Julia and Jessica. Beloved brother to Norma Marcotte (Greg) and Betty Andersen (Anders), he will also be missed by sister-in-law Rosemary Mayhew (Paul), his many nieces, nephews and friends. John was predeceased by his parents John and Eileen and his sister Janet. He enjoyed serving his clients as a Certified Financial Planner for many years. He will be remembered for his love of golf, curling, scuba diving and camping but most importantly for the love of his two daughters. Service will be held privately at this time but the family does invite you to join them virtually through the link at www.rskane.ca. On Saturday, November 28th the slideshow presentation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by John's service at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in John's memory to The Salvation Army or The United Way of Greater Toronto. Condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.S. Kane Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved