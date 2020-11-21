BELL, JOHN WILLIAM ?October 12, 1961 – November 16, 2020 We are saddened to announce the passing of our dear husband and father John Bell. He will be missed by his wife of 23 years, Stephanie and by his daughters Julia and Jessica. Beloved brother to Norma Marcotte (Greg) and Betty Andersen (Anders), he will also be missed by sister-in-law Rosemary Mayhew (Paul), his many nieces, nephews and friends. John was predeceased by his parents John and Eileen and his sister Janet. He enjoyed serving his clients as a Certified Financial Planner for many years. He will be remembered for his love of golf, curling, scuba diving and camping but most importantly for the love of his two daughters. Service will be held privately at this time but the family does invite you to join them virtually through the link at www.rskane.ca
. On Saturday, November 28th the slideshow presentation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by John's service at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in John's memory to The Salvation Army or The United Way of Greater Toronto. Condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca
.