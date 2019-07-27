Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN WILLIAM (JACK) BINGHAM. View Sign Obituary

BINGHAM, JOHN (JACK) WILLIAM Toronto, Ontario, CANADA Died July 11, 2019, from cancer, at the age of 74. Born on February 1, 1945 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to John and Mary Jane Bingham. For more than 40 years, Jack served in senior leadership roles within health services and information organizations. His US career focused on improving patient-centred care in academic health science centres including Montefiore Medical Centre, Bronx, NY, Jersey City Medical Centre, NJ and Hackensack Medical Centre. He ended his US career as Chief Operating Officer/Acting Chief Executive Officer, University Hospital, New Jersey School of Medicine and Dentistry, Newark, New Jersey. Upon immigrating to Canada with his family in 1987, Jack focused his work on strategic program planning and operational improvements, assisting with the foundation of HCA Healthcare of Canada. He later established his own consulting practice, Spectrum Health Resources, which later merged with the healthcare practice at Price Waterhouse Cooper Toronto. In 2001, he joined InterHealth Canada to assist with the opening of a 300-bed hospital in Abu Dhabi, UAE and a healthcare clinic in Bangkok. He ended his career with Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) where he served as Director of Research and Analysis and later as Executive Director, Ontario. His colleagues have recognized his generosity of spirit, empathy and rich knowledge of complex healthcare systems, which served to guide them in their own career paths. He held a rare balance of strength, stoicism and consistency along with tenderness, open-mindedness and kindness. Well-read, politically informed, he was often troubled by divisive politics. His love for the sea drew him to vacation on Martha's Vineyard with family and close friends. For Jack, life was to be enjoyed with great food, travel, fine wine and baseball. He loved and supported visual and performing arts, enjoyed gardening and photography. He allowed his perspective to shift with the input of loved ones and the world around him. A loving husband and nurturing father, his family benefitted from his quiet yet steadfast nature that spoke to the importance of being kind, being present, doing one's best to be fair and just and taking on meaningful challenges in life with grace. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gretchen, daughter Katherine (Kate), husband James, his grandsons Benjamin and Isaac and his son, Noah and partner Mary-Elizabeth. A celebration of life for family and friends will be planned for September. Please consider donations to Doctors Without Borders, St. Michaels Foundation, CAMH, or Kensington Hospice, Toronto.

