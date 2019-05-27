Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN WILLIAM CAMPBELL. View Sign Service Information Davey-Linklater Funeral Home 757 Princes Street Kincardine , ON N2Z 1Z5 (519)-396-2701 Obituary

CAMPBELL, JOHN WILLIAM Of Toronto and formerly of Kincardine, passed away at Humber River Hospital-Toronto on Thursday, May 23, 2019, in his 89th year. Beloved husband of Ramona Campbell (née Taylor) of Toronto for 60 years. Cherished father of John Campbell (Mary-Ann) of Toronto and Kathy (Greg) Coultas of Aurora. Loving grandfather of Tanya, Deanna, Kristen, Shaun, Samantha and many great-grandchildren. Missed by sisters Dorothy Lamont of Kincardine, Mary Ernest of Kitchener and sister-in-law Margery Campbell of Port Elgin. Also missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by his parents Harry and Phoebe Campbell, brothers Ronald, Malcolm and James Campbell, brothers-in-law Fraser Lamont and Kenneth Ernest. Visitation will be held at the Davey-Linklater Funeral Home, Kincardine, Ontario, on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Ken Craig officiating. Final resting place, Kincardine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Prostate Cancer Canada would be appreciated as expression of sympathy. Portrait and memorial online at www.daveylinklater

CAMPBELL, JOHN WILLIAM Of Toronto and formerly of Kincardine, passed away at Humber River Hospital-Toronto on Thursday, May 23, 2019, in his 89th year. Beloved husband of Ramona Campbell (née Taylor) of Toronto for 60 years. Cherished father of John Campbell (Mary-Ann) of Toronto and Kathy (Greg) Coultas of Aurora. Loving grandfather of Tanya, Deanna, Kristen, Shaun, Samantha and many great-grandchildren. Missed by sisters Dorothy Lamont of Kincardine, Mary Ernest of Kitchener and sister-in-law Margery Campbell of Port Elgin. Also missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by his parents Harry and Phoebe Campbell, brothers Ronald, Malcolm and James Campbell, brothers-in-law Fraser Lamont and Kenneth Ernest. Visitation will be held at the Davey-Linklater Funeral Home, Kincardine, Ontario, on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Ken Craig officiating. Final resting place, Kincardine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Prostate Cancer Canada would be appreciated as expression of sympathy. Portrait and memorial online at www.daveylinklater funeralhome.com Published in the Toronto Star on May 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close