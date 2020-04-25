COLEMAN, JOHN WILLIAM It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John William Coleman at Mississauga Hospital. John peacefully passed away on April 20, 2020, at the age of 95. Beloved husband of Lillian Grace Coleman (nee Campbell), for 63 years. Loving father of Janice A. Venditti (nee Coleman) (Del), John C. Coleman (Dale), James F. Coleman (Mary Lou) and David W. Coleman (Bonnie). John will be missed by all of his children, his 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. John was one of the last Lancaster bomber pilots who flew in Europe in WWll for three years, and was a newspaperman with the Toronto Telegram and Toronto Star (Metroland Media), for 45 years. He had a wonderful and successful life. John was loved by his whole family and his friends. John will be buried at Glen Oaks Cemetery in a private family ceremony. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of John can be made at www.truepatriotlove.com or to www.diabetes.ca. Online condolences can be expressed at www.glenoaks.ca
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.