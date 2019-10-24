PREECE, JOHN WILLIAM D. (JACK) BA, CA, CPA Chartered President Preston/ Hespeler Kiwanis Club Past President Rotary Club of Alliston Paul Harris Fellow Passed away at Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Alliston, on Monday, October 21, 2019 in his 94th year. Beloved husband of "his bride" Betty Preece (nee Shand). Loved father of Joni, Bill (Christina), Lynda (Mark) and Wendy (Ted). "Grandpa Jack" of Cooper, Hayley, Jonathan and Christopher. Dear brother of Marion and predeceased by Bette. Jack will be sadly missed by the Shand and Preece families as well as his many friends. Visitation will be held at the Drury Funeral Centre, 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston, on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at the St. John's United Church, 56 Victoria St. E., Alliston, on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. If so desired, memorial donations to the St. John's United Church or the Rotary Club of Alliston would be greatly appreciated.

