HUNTER, JOHN WILLIAM September 12, 1939 - July 12, 2019 With heavy hearts, we announce John's passing after an 18 month struggle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and type 2 diabetes. Predeceased by his mother, Wilma Doreen Hunter and grandson Taylor Osborne. Survived by his sister Sharon (Wolfgang Pollack) and family. Survived by Lucy his loving wife of 55 years; daughters: Kim (Earl Saye), Dawn (Brian Osborne), Jacy (Chris Campbell), Cathy Hunter (Anson Jacques); grandchildren: Carley, Lindsay, Blake, Jeremy, Liam, Wynn, Luke and Mave. John, born on Wheeler Ave., lived many places in east Toronto. He lived 7 years in Cooksville with his grandparents before moving back to his home on Lyall Ave. to attend Malvern Collegiate Institute. He began working at 17, at W.C. Pitfield and Co., in the brokerage business and retired in 2002, from Maison Placements. In his retirement he loved his winters at the condo in Ft. Lauderdale with his many friends. An inducted life member of Balmy Beach Club where he played many sports and was instrumental in initiating the men's hockey league and a longtime coach and board member at Ted Reeve Arena. He will be sadly missed by friends from all his walks of life. A cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held at BBC at a later date. If desired, donations can be made to CAMH, Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or a charity of your choice. Rest in Peace, John.



