RATHBONE, JOHN (BILL) WILLIAM Age 67, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, surrounded by friends and family. He was born April 23, 1952 to John and Ilene Rathbone, the second of two children. He was a graduate (1971) of Sir Wilfrid Laurier C.I. and graduated with a B.Sc. in Physiology and Pharmacology from the University of Western Ontario in 1975. Bill worked as a sales representative in Toronto for Xerox, Yellow Pages and Royal Lepage, where he displayed his exceptional sociability, charisma and sense of humour. Bill loved movies, cars, skiing and spending time with his friends and family. He is survived by his children, John, Daniel and Elizabeth, his sister Sharon, his grandchildren, Jack and Isla and his nieces and nephews. Bill will be put to rest in a private burial, with a public memorial to take place in the future.

