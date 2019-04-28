ROGERS, JOHN WILLIAM November 28, 1934 - April 25, 2019 Passed away peacefully at home with family and friends by his side. Beloved husband of 59 years to Rosemarie. Loving father to Caroline, Jacqueline (Darcy) and Scott. Will be sadly missed by his two granddogs Sheikra and Sambo. He was a proud Toronto Firefighter for 33 years. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to our amazing Palliative team, Dr. Jacky Lai, Allison Doan, RN, Steven Lalonde, RT, Robert from ProResp and all of our Bayshore PSW's. John had a love for animals, in lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Ontario SPCA. A graveside service will be held at the Innisvale Cemetery and Crematorium on Tuesday, April 30th at 1:00 p.m. A celebration of life to follow at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Innisfil Funeral Home. www.innisfilfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 28, 2019