SLAGHT, JOHN WILLIAM John William (Bill/Willie) Slaght passed away suddenly, August 24, 2019, at the age of 78. Cherished husband of Gwen for 55 years, loving father of Janice, Patricia (Carl) and Michael (Tammy). Caring grandfather of Camille and Julien, Janica and Malik, Tyler and Jordyn and step-grandson Paul. Loving brother of the late Anne and Patricia and brother-in-law of Bill (Ingrid). He will be greatly missed by his many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Loyal and proud member of IBEW Local 353 for over 55 years. Willie was well respected by his peers and fellow retirees. Some of his most cherished memories include trainspotting, fishing in Northwestern Ontario and travelling to the West Coast and Cuba. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the first responders for their care and compassion. Family and friends will be received at Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre, 625 Birchmount Road, Scarborough, on Wednesday, August 28th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, August 29th, Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. followed by the Funeral Service at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Sunnybrook Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 27, 2019