Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jon Evan McLAREN. View Sign Obituary

McLAREN, Jon Evan Passed away at the age of 77 on June 19, 2019, at the Trillium Hospital in Mississauga, following a courageous battle with heart disease. Jon was born on January 13, 1942 in Toronto. He lived a full life with multiple careers and many interests. Jon graduated from The Royal Military College of Canada and became a naval officer. He earned a Master's of English at Dalhousie University and earned his law degree at Queen's University. He went on to become a corporate lawyer and practiced law in Canada and the Cayman Islands. He had many interests including amateur astronomy, telescope-making and computer programming. He was an avid tennis player and long-distance bike rider and was a member of multiple Burlington tennis clubs. Jon was a loving father to Halley and Virgil McLaren and he will be fondly remembered by his spouse Susan Hoicka. After cremation, a private family celebration of Jon's life will be held in the summer. If desired, donations may be made to the Hamilton Food Share in Jon's memory.

McLAREN, Jon Evan Passed away at the age of 77 on June 19, 2019, at the Trillium Hospital in Mississauga, following a courageous battle with heart disease. Jon was born on January 13, 1942 in Toronto. He lived a full life with multiple careers and many interests. Jon graduated from The Royal Military College of Canada and became a naval officer. He earned a Master's of English at Dalhousie University and earned his law degree at Queen's University. He went on to become a corporate lawyer and practiced law in Canada and the Cayman Islands. He had many interests including amateur astronomy, telescope-making and computer programming. He was an avid tennis player and long-distance bike rider and was a member of multiple Burlington tennis clubs. Jon was a loving father to Halley and Virgil McLaren and he will be fondly remembered by his spouse Susan Hoicka. After cremation, a private family celebration of Jon's life will be held in the summer. If desired, donations may be made to the Hamilton Food Share in Jon's memory. Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close