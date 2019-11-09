KUBKO, JON PETER Unexpectedly but peacefully on November 3, 2019, with his family by his side. Loving husband of 36 years to Siobhan. Adored father of Mhairi and Liam (Heidi). Devoted brother-in-law and uncle to the extended Crawley family. Forever loved and missed. Celebration of life to be held on Sunday, November 17th at 2:00 p.m. at the Brogue Irish Pub, 136 Lakeshore Rd. E., Mississauga. Donations may be made to the Sick Kids Foundation. Condolences for the family may be left at www.aftercare.org
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019