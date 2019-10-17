LAPLANTE, Jon William 1955 - 2019 Passed away at Etobicoke General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Loving son to the late Bill and Jeanne LaPlante. Loving father of Megan. Cherished brother of Joseph, Suzanne, Lynne, Danny and predeceased by his brother Joel and sister Brigitte (Starr). Jon will be thoughtfully remembered by his family and many friends. Resting at the NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Ave. (north of Rexdale Blvd.), on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service to be celebrated in the Funeral Home Chapel, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. Cremation to follow. Online condolences newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 17, 2019