NESUKAITIS, JONAS (JOHN) Born December 14, 1925, Alvitas, Lithuania, died, January 22, 2020, Toronto, Canada. Predeceased by parents, Jonas and Konstancia (Daubaras), wife Helen (Gill), daughter Flora, sisters Theresa, Maria and Klementina. Survived by siblings Joseph and Ursula, daughters, Violetta and Gloria, grandchildren, Carlo, Julio, Flora, Clarissa, Bronson, Alastair and nieces and nephews in Lithuania. He contributed a lot of his time and effort to the Lithuanian community through table tennis, Lithuanian Youth Camp Kretinga and the Church of the Resurrection. Canadian Table Tennis will remember his efforts in the 60's and 70's as National and Provincial Coach. Our thanks to the Labdara Lithuania Nursing Home, your care and compassion were greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 31, 2020