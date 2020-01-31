Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JONAS NESUKAITIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JONAS (JOHN) NESUKAITIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JONAS (JOHN) NESUKAITIS Obituary
NESUKAITIS, JONAS (JOHN) Born December 14, 1925, Alvitas, Lithuania, died, January 22, 2020, Toronto, Canada. Predeceased by parents, Jonas and Konstancia (Daubaras), wife Helen (Gill), daughter Flora, sisters Theresa, Maria and Klementina. Survived by siblings Joseph and Ursula, daughters, Violetta and Gloria, grandchildren, Carlo, Julio, Flora, Clarissa, Bronson, Alastair and nieces and nephews in Lithuania. He contributed a lot of his time and effort to the Lithuanian community through table tennis, Lithuanian Youth Camp Kretinga and the Church of the Resurrection. Canadian Table Tennis will remember his efforts in the 60's and 70's as National and Provincial Coach. Our thanks to the Labdara Lithuania Nursing Home, your care and compassion were greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JONAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -