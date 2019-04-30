Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JONATHAN ERENTZEN. View Sign Obituary

ERENTZEN, JONATHAN Passed away peacefully in his sleep, at Southlake Regional Health Centre, on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in his 76th year. Beloved husband of Eve and dear father of Darryl (Jan) and Sheldon (Caroline). Loving Grandpa of Abigail, Bridget, Chloe and Samara. He is survived by his twin sister Jennifer and his niece Paula, of whom he was particularly fond. A funeral service will take place at St. Paul's Anglican Church, 227 Church St., Newmarket, on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 2 p.m., followed by cremation. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Southlake Regional Health Centre - Palliative Care Unit or Doane House Hospice in Jonathan's memory. Online condolences may be made at

ERENTZEN, JONATHAN Passed away peacefully in his sleep, at Southlake Regional Health Centre, on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in his 76th year. Beloved husband of Eve and dear father of Darryl (Jan) and Sheldon (Caroline). Loving Grandpa of Abigail, Bridget, Chloe and Samara. He is survived by his twin sister Jennifer and his niece Paula, of whom he was particularly fond. A funeral service will take place at St. Paul's Anglican Church, 227 Church St., Newmarket, on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 2 p.m., followed by cremation. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Southlake Regional Health Centre - Palliative Care Unit or Doane House Hospice in Jonathan's memory. Online condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 30, 2019

