FITZGERALD, JONATHAN L. It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Jonathan ("John") Lancaster Fitzgerald on October 14, 2019 at the age of 81. John leaves behind his beloved wife of 58 years, Norma; his two children, Jonathan (Leigh) and Clair; and his grandchildren, Jordan, Jay and Lily. John was a gentleman, a charmer and a consummate salesman. He was born on March 7, 1938, in St. Helens, Merseyside (then the historic county of Lancashire) as the second child and only son of his loving parents, Martin and Edith Fitzgerald. John had a wide circle of friends and was an accomplished athlete who in his youth represented his county in cricket and rugby. In 1964, after three years of managing The Wellington Hotel in central St. Helens, John and Norma, along with their toddler son, immigrated to Canada. Over the next 55 years John would regularly proclaim that coming to Canada was the greatest decision the couple had ever made. He became a proud Canadian who cherished the opportunity that the country provided. He began a career in financial investments in 1965 that culminated in a 30-year tenure at Dominion Securities and its successor company, The Royal Bank of Canada. Long before they were called portfolio managers or financial advisors, John built a reputation as one the most successful and respected stockbrokers on Bay Street. He was venerated for his investment skill, the probity with which he conducted his practice and his willingness to support and mentor his junior colleagues. He retired from the RBC in 2001 to a standing ovation from his fellow members of The President's Circle. Upon his retirement John and Norma continued their life of adventure together. They travelled extensively and enjoyed the company of their many friends in Toronto and West Palm Beach, both on and off various tennis courts and golf courses. In addition, John was a board member of numerous charitable organizations, including Bloorview Children's Hospital, London House Association of Canada, Guelph University Entrepreneurship Advisory Committee and the Canadian branch of the Barbados Chamber of Commerce. John's greatest passion and source of pride was his family. He was a generous and loving patriarch who enjoyed the exploits of his children and grandchildren. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be sorely missed by those who were privileged to have known him. A Celebration of Life reception will be held on Saturday, November 9th. The family will send out additional details, otherwise please contact them at

