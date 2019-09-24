Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JONATHAN MICHAEL BOX. View Sign Service Information Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum 375 Mount Pleasant Road Toronto , ON M4T 2V8 (416)-485-9129 Obituary

BOX, JONATHAN MICHAEL (nee JAMES) Suddenly lost his heroic and courageous battle with mental illness at the Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto, Ontario, on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the age of 45. Jon is survived by the love of his life of 21 years, Heather Wright and was the proud and devoted father of Amélie and Tallulah. Jonathan was the dear son of Margaret Caveney and Chuck and Janis Box. He was the loved brother of Kristyn and Dan McCoy and affecting uncle to their daughter Alexandra. Stepbrother of Stuart and Jen Clark, Jake and Myriam Clark and to Robert, Michael and Bradley Philpott. Son-in-law of Bonnie and Kelly Smith and Rick Wright and Linda Butler and brother-in-law of Bob and Rosemary Wright. Jonathan is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. Predeceased by grandparents Margaret and Laurence Box and Margaret Purdy. Jon was the Vice President of Label Partnerships and Business Development at Universal Music Canada and was fortunate enough to have pursued a 24-year career devoted to his immeasurable passion for music. Without the efficient and competent assistance of David Hopley and Paule Mercier, Heather, Amélie and Tallulah, would not have been afforded a peaceful closure. The family would also like to thank Adam Abbasakoor for his immeasurable support during this devastating time, recognizing the exceptional care and grace demonstrated by the First Responders, Doctors, Nurses and Therapists of the Michael Garron Hospital and the Nurses at Trillium Gift of Life Network. In keeping with Jonathan's loving and generous spirit, many lives will be transformed with the gift of his organs and tissues. In lieu of flowers, a trust fund has been set up for Amélie and Tallulah, cheques can be made payable to "Amelie and Tallulah's Education Fund". Funeral arrangements have been made through M. Box & Son Funeral Home, established by Jonathan's great-grandfather Marshall in 1920 and carried on by grandfather Laurence and Jonathan's own father Charles Box. A casual attire time of visiting and memories will take place at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mt. Pleasant Rd., Toronto, on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. followed by a visitation at M. Box & Son Funeral Home, 183 Broad Street in Parkhill, on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. Family and friends are asked to share memories and special moments with Jonathan's family during the memorial visitation at this time. Please share a memory or send condolence online at GilpinFuneralChapel.com Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

