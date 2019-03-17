WILKINSON, JORDAN "J" Unexpectedly passed away at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto, surrounded by his loving wife and family on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Jordan "J" Wilkinson of Keswick and formerly of Vaughan at 28 years of age. Beloved husband of Melissa Baker. Cherished son of Cosetta (Robert) and Wayne (Sylvia). Loving grandson of Nonno Pietro. Dear son-in-law of Lisa (late Doug) Baker. Dear brother-in-law of Jennifer (Shane), Janice (Peter), David and Brian (Robyn). Jordan "J" will also be forever missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and friends. Friends will be received at SKWARCHUK FUNERAL HOME, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford (1-800-209-4803), for visitation on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. A private family graveside service will be held at Newmarket Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to the charity of choice. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 17, 2019