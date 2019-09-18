JORDAN WILLIAM McCAGUE

Service Information
Reposing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Interment
Following Services
Trinity United Cemetery
Beeton, ON
Obituary

McCAGUE, JORDAN WILLIAM Jordan passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at his home in Midhurst. Jordan was 36 years of age, a devoted father of his beautiful three-year-old daughter Madilynn Constance McCague, loving son of Rita and Jack McCague, brother of Jason McCague and predeceased by his brother Matthew John McCague. Jord will be lovingly remembered by his many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

Jord honey, you are near, even if we don't see you, you are with us, even though you are far away, you are in our hearts, in our thoughts, in our life, always.

Jordan will be resting at the Rod Abrams Funeral Home, 1666 Tottenham Road, Tottenham, 905-936-3477, on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 12 noon until time of Service in the Chapel at 1:30 p.m. followed by interment in the Trinity United Cemetery, Beeton. If you wish, in lieu of flowers, Jord would like donations to be made to the Hospital for Sick Children, 525 University Avenue, 14th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5G 2L3, or the charity of your choice. RodAbramsFuneralHome.com

Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 18, 2019
