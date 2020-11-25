1/
JORGEN REBSTORF HOLM
HOLM, JORGEN REBSTORF June 9, 1935 - November 21, 2020 After a brave battle with lung cancer, it saddens us to announce that Jorgen Rebstorf Holm passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Born in 1935 in Copenhagen, DK, he immigrated to Canada with his family, where he started Orangeville Art and Welding, eventually establishing Dufferin Sheet Metal. A loving father to his 3 sons, Soren (Barbara), Klaus (Yvonne) and Allan (Michele), grandfather to Tracylee, Anders (Meghan), Penny, Jens (Jacqueline), Karen and Peter, great-grandfather of 12, previously married to Rita, brother to predeceased Freddy (Ruth) and Lya. Jorgen's ashes will be interred in Mindepark, Sunset Villa, Puslinch, ON in Spring 2021, at which time a Celebration of Life will be held, date and time to be announced. Many thanks to his entire palliative care team for taking exceptional care of him, special thanks to Dr. Candusso, Stephanie (owner) and Mode (PSW) - Headwaters Homecare and Amy McDonald and Christine (RPNs) - St. Elizabeth, and his friend and neighbour, Liz.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 25, 2020.
