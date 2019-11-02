Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEF HOLDENRIED. View Sign Obituary

HOLDENRIED, JOSEF In his 86th year, Joe passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. He leaves behind his wife, Mara, and son Kristen (Jooli), and sons, Marten and Mark from his first marriage. Joe was a very proud Opa of his grandson Skyler. He will be remembered by his brother-in-law Georgs and wife Norlene. Joe was born in Germany and he leaves behind his sisters, Rosmarie (Wlli, deceased), Resi (Helmut) and brother Albert (Annalise), and many adored nieces and nephews. Before retiring, Joe was the owner of Bohmar Enterprises Ltd., a graphic design company. Throughout his life, he enjoyed skiing and sailing (a member of the Outer Centreboard Club). Joe was a talented photographer, cabinet maker, potter, painter and chef. In his retirement years, he enjoyed travelling throughout Canada and the United States with his visiting sisters and brother in an RV. Joe always looked forward to his annual visits to Germany, meeting family and friends over coffee and cake or a stein of beer. In 1985, a move to the country, led to a love of horses and a collection of much loved dogs and cats. He is now reunited with his beloved Quarter Horse Mountie and his devoted Samoyed dog, Kim. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment will take place in the near future. Joe loved being with friends and family, and in keeping with his wishes, a party, a celebration of life, will be organized to share stories, laughter and a few "Cuba Libres". Location and date to be determined.

