GROLLER, JOSEF JOHANN Passed away peacefully on February 4, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Predeceased by his beloved wife Maria. Loving father of Joe (Joanne), and Jenny (Jack). Devoted grandfather of James. Josef will be greatly missed by his relatives and friends in both Canada and Austria. Friends and family will be received at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough, on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Funeral Service will take place at 12 p.m. with Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Alzheimer Society of Toronto would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made through www.mountpleasantgroup.com
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON M1K 1R1
(416) 267-8229
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019