KIENBAUER, Josef Passed away suddenly on February 19, 2019. His light shone bright and touched many people. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sigrid (Stellmacher), daughters Gabriele and Karen (Bieman), son-in-law Curt, grandson Alex, granddaughter Megan, grandson-in-law Gord and great-grandson Nathan. His sisters in Austria, brothers and sister-in-law in Germany and nieces and nephews in Austria, Germany and America. Prost to a life well lived! We will love you forever. Visitation will be held at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E., Agincourt (east of Kennedy Rd.) on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 2-3 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held in the Ogden Chapel at 3 p.m. followed by a reception at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the .
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josef KIENBAUER.
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3
(416) 293-5211
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019