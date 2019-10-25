MISLOVIC, JOSEF 1943 - 2019 Passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Trillium Health Partners, Mississauga. Josef will be forever remembered by his son Robert Josef Mislovic and ex-wife Olga Zalig. A special thank you to the staff at Trillium Health Partners for their compassion and care. Inurnment to take place at Prospect Cemetery, 1450 St. Clair Ave. W., Toronto, on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Newediuk Funeral Home, Kipling Chapel.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 25, 2019