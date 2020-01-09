Home

Cardinal Funeral Homes - Bathurst Chapel
366 Bathurst Street
Toronto, ON M5T 2S6
(416) 603-1444
Josefina (Josefa) BERTAO

Josefina (Josefa) BERTAO Obituary
BERTAO, Josefina (Josefa) Peacefully on the evening of Monday, January 6, 2020, on the Feast of the Epiphany, our mother went home, after almost 90 years of service to her family and the Lord. In lieu of flowers, financial donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church of Toronto. To all who supported us in these last years our sincere thanks. And now, may she rest in peace. The visitation will take place at Cardinal Funeral Homes - Bathurst Chapel, on Friday, January 10th, 6-9 p.m., prayers at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 11th, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church and burial to follow at Prospect Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 9, 2020
