COMEAU, JOSEPH ADRIAN On February 25, 2020, Adrian passed away peacefully at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto. Throughout Adrian's 40+ year distinguished career with CIBC, he held a variety of senior roles from project management to branch banking operations, responsible for major construction projects at Commerce Court and at the forefront of transforming CIBC's branch network to name a few. He was respected amongst the banking community for his common sense approach to managing change, providing leadership to industry committees with the Bank of Canada and the Royal Canadian Mint. Adrian had a passion for architecture, art and design and will be missed for his generosity, quick wit and a sometimes mischievous sense of humour. Predeceased by his parents, Alphonse and Philomene and brother Del, Adrian will be sadly missed by his brothers Joe (Ardith) and Bob (Diane) and sisters Antoinette, Juliette (Ed), Aline (Ed), Bernadette and Jeanne (Sam) and many nieces and nephews. He will be fondly remembered by Anna Kants. Adrian's family would like to thank the staff at St. Michael's Hospital for their care during the past few months. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to St. Michael's Hospital Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 10, 2020