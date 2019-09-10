Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH ARTHUR LEO "LEE" DARRAH. View Sign Obituary

DARRAH, JOSEPH ARTHUR LEO "LEE" Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family at St. Michael's Hospital, on September 7, 2019, at the age of 81. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Blythe, 2015). Cherished father of Lisa Charbonneau and her husband Denis. Loved grandpa of Paul and Nicole. Lee was survived by his brother Raymond and was predeceased by his brother Don and sister Marion. Lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In keeping with Lee's final wishes, raise a glass and toast to his memory. In memory of Lee, memorial donations to the GBS/CIDP Foundation of Canada would be appreciated. Online messages of condolence may be left for the family by visiting

DARRAH, JOSEPH ARTHUR LEO "LEE" Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family at St. Michael's Hospital, on September 7, 2019, at the age of 81. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Blythe, 2015). Cherished father of Lisa Charbonneau and her husband Denis. Loved grandpa of Paul and Nicole. Lee was survived by his brother Raymond and was predeceased by his brother Don and sister Marion. Lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In keeping with Lee's final wishes, raise a glass and toast to his memory. In memory of Lee, memorial donations to the GBS/CIDP Foundation of Canada would be appreciated. Online messages of condolence may be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close