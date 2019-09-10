DARRAH, JOSEPH ARTHUR LEO "LEE" Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family at St. Michael's Hospital, on September 7, 2019, at the age of 81. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Blythe, 2015). Cherished father of Lisa Charbonneau and her husband Denis. Loved grandpa of Paul and Nicole. Lee was survived by his brother Raymond and was predeceased by his brother Don and sister Marion. Lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In keeping with Lee's final wishes, raise a glass and toast to his memory. In memory of Lee, memorial donations to the GBS/CIDP Foundation of Canada would be appreciated. Online messages of condolence may be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 10, 2019