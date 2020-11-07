MASCARIN, Joseph Avenincio "Nish" Nish was born March 29, 1935 in Timmins, Ontario, to Maria and Frank Mascarin. In 1945, the family moved to Windsor, Ontario, where Nish attended Assumption High School and Assumption University. He has always had a special affinity for the Basilian Fathers, who taught at both schools. Following University graduation, Nish attended Osgoode Hall Law School in Toronto, until April, 1963. In May, he married Jo-An (nee Halladay), from Toronto, who he had met at University. They moved to Fort Erie, where Nish began practising Law. After one year, they moved to St. Catharines, where he opened his private practice on King Street. For 55 years, he developed and enjoyed many long-lasting relationships with clients, colleagues and friends. After 55 years, he retired from his practice. Nish is survived by his love, Jo-An, with whom he recently celebrated 57 years of marriage. He was the very proud and loving father of four wonderful children and equally proud grandfather of seven loved grandchildren: Marco (Mona); Steven (Julie) and their sons, Dante, Luca, Matteo; Paul (Jessica) and their children, Patrick and Zoe; MaryBeth Wist (Sheldon) and their children, Noah and Olivia. Nish was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Dr. Telly, and his infant granddaughter, Dalia. He is survived by cousins in Toronto and Windsor. Nish was a real "people" person, and enjoyed entertaining friends at dinners and, barbecues. He organized many Tailgate parties to Buffalo Bills games, and loved his trips to Notre Dame for football weekends, fishing trips, poker parties, and golf. He spent many hours in arenas, watching his three sons' hockey games, He loved to cook, and entertained many friends at rabbit and polenta dinners. He enjoyed travelling with family, and he and Jo-An travelled to many places over the years. Nish could best be described as "marching to his own drum". He worked hard on the family farm in his youth, but always found time for fun. He had a great sense of humour, and was very loyal to family, friends and clients. He will be fondly remembered by all. Due to the current health concerns, a private visitation and Funeral Mass was celebrated at the Star of Sea Catholic Church, 34 Elgin Street, St. Catharines. A public celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Services will be streamed via Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel Facebook page: https://facebook.com/patrickdartefh/