AZZOPARDI, Joseph Peacefully at Etobicoke General Hospital on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the age of 89. Dearly beloved husband of Catherine. Loving father of Anthony, Marian and her spouse Kelly Horne, Dennis and Nancy and her spouse William Gauley. Cherished Nannu of Andrew, Michael, Christopher, Sean and Reghan and Great-Grandfather of Avery and Blake. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (North of Rexdale Boulevard), on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Benedict Church, 2194 Kipling Avenue, on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Cremation to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Princess Margaret Hospital or William Osler Health System would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 25, 2019