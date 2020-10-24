BLACK, JOSEPH (PAPA JO) Passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, Toronto, on October 20, 2020, at 94 years of age. Loving and devoted father of Martin (Mary) and Susan (Jose). Much loved grandfather of Genny (Nick), Teena, and Benjamin. Proud great-grandfather of Isobel. Joe was predeceased by Bea in 2013. His lifelong love of photography led him to a very successful commercial photography business by starting Graphic Artists in 1946. Joe brought new ideas to his work. He worked with famous visitors to Toronto, including The Beatles, Queen Elizabeth II, Pierre Trudeau, Wayne Gretzky and so many others. His work can been seen in the Hockey Hall of Fame. He was a fixture at Maple Leaf Gardens every Saturday and Wednesday night as their official photographer. Joe was well known in the Jewish community for his generosity and always helping others regardless of their backgrounds. He was Mr. Fix-it to many and was always tinkering with something that wasn't working. He proudly served his country (RCAF) during WWII. He loved sports - tennis, golf, boating, flying and swimming. He took great pride in sharing his family's accomplishments. He will be missed by those who knew him and will be remembered with love and humour by those closest to him. No funeral will take place. Donations may be made to the Jewish organization of your choice or Sunnybrook Veterans Centre. Messages of condolence may be sent through aftercare.org
.