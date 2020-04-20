BOBECHKO, Joseph "Joe" (Longtime proprietor of the West End Roller Rink "The Mimicombo") Peacefully at Rideaucrest Home, Kingston, on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Beloved husband for 54 years of Frances. Loving father of Tanya Bobechko (Tim Scott). Cherished grandfather of Madeleine, Samantha and Emily. Dear brother of Lily Mandziuk (Don). Predeceased by his brothers Walter (late Rose) and William. Survived by sister-in-law Carole. Uncle of Michael and Anastasia Mandziuk, Peter and Ronald Bobechko and Jamie and Jody Bobechko. At this time, cremation will take place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, when Covid has passed. For those wishing, donations to the Alzheimer Society or Rideaucrest Home for the Aged, Kingston. Online condolences at www.gfrtompkinstownship.ca
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2020.