BONELLO, Joseph (JP) Passed away peacefully Friday, March 1, 2019, at the age of 85, at Scarborough Centenary Hospital. JP is now reunited with his mother Rose, his father Joseph and his brothers, Alfred and John. He will be missed dearly by his brothers Carmel and Joey and his sisters Martese and Clothy. JP will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. JP was a devoted member of St. John Fisher Church where he will also be missed greatly. The family extends special thanks to the many professionals at Scarborough Centenary Hospital for the compassionate care he received there. Thanks also to the staff and residents of Cedarbrook Lodge Retirement Home in Scarborough for their care and friendship during his brief stay. Friends may gather at the Andrews Community Funeral Centre, 8190 Dixie Rd. (north of Steeles Ave., 905-456-8190) on Friday, March 8th from 2 - 4 and 6 - 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9th at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Fisher Roman Catholic Church (300 Balmoral Dr., Brampton, ON). Interment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery (8361 Yonge St., Thornhill). In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Vincent De Paul Society would be greatly appreciated. To forward tributes to the family, please visit www.andrewscommunity funeralcentre.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 5, 2019