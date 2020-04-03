|
BORDIGNON, JOSEPH It is with great sadness, that the family of Joseph Bordignon announce that he was called back to be with our Father in Heaven on March 29, 2020, peacefully at home with his beloved family, at the age of 80. Joe was the beloved husband of Pia, for 52 years. He was a loving Father to Steve (Rosemary), Paolo and Lisa (Peter) and proud Nonno of Caterina, Paolo, Cristina, Marco, Massimo, Isabella and Nicholas. Thank you Zio Beppi, cherished brother, uncle and friend to many in Canada and Italy. We were blessed to have you in our lives. God Bless You.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 3, 2020