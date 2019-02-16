Joseph C. (Joe) BUTLER

BUTLER, Joseph C. (Joe) Was admitted to St. Michael's ICU on January 2, 2019, with a blood infection. He died, in Palliative Care on February 10th, aged 67, with his family by his side. Born in Toronto to Frank C. and Carol Butler. Survived by his wife Gina Bramante, brother John and sister Judy Herdman. He leaves his much loved children Stephanie Cortez, Kimberley and Kevin, 8 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Following Joe's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Close friends will be invited to a remembrance party at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2019
